‘Wealthy residents strive to support community’

Peter James. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31438648)

Peter James (pictured, right), who came to the Island in 2018 with his wife, Lara, said that those granted 2(1)E status to live in Jersey paid a substantial amount of tax and many strove to bring additional benefits to the community.

During a recent Scrutiny panel hearing, it was revealed that 17 applications for 2(1)E status – under which wealthy individuals receive tax breaks and housing rights – had been granted this year.

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham said interest in the scheme had increased and was well above average, with figures generally totalling around 18 for a full year.

This figure prompted panel members Grouville Constable John Le Maistre and St Mary Deputy David Johnson to question the high number of wealthy people being granted Jersey qualifications, with Mr Le Maistre suggesting there should be restrictions placed on the annual total of 2(1)E applications which were approved.

But Mr James, whose novels have sold more than 20 million copies worldwide, said it was a privilege to live in Jersey and that the benefits of high-value residents went beyond the significant tax revenue generated for the government.

He said: ‘All high-net-worth people in Jersey pay a substantial amount of tax and, of all those I have met, it is clear they want to bring something special to the Island.

‘Speaking personally, I have given help to a number of aspiring Jersey authors, and I’m proud to give Jersey global publicity by bringing locations here into my novels.’

He added: ‘One of the many great things that any individual lucky enough to live here can do is to be an unofficial ambassador for Jersey. We certainly try passionately.’