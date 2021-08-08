Scrutiny panel to review tax changes planned by minister

Senator Kristina Moore. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31438637)

The Corporate Services Panel has launched its review of law amendments put forward by Treasury Minister Susie Pinel, which would see separate taxation for Islanders in a marriage or civil partnership from the start of 2022.

The draft amendment, due for debate by the States Assembly in September, proposes a three-phase approach to the introduction of independent taxation – the first of which would begin in January next year. Deputy Pinel estimates that, by 2026, all Islanders would be taxed independently.

Panel chairwoman Senator Kristina Moore said: ‘The proposed legislation for independently taxing married couples and those within civil partnerships is an opportunity to address the barriers our current tax system presents to achieving gender equality.

‘While the panel very much supports this in principle, as expressed in our response to the original proposal, we remain particularly concerned about the potential impact that this revised tax system could have on lower-income families and children, the tax liability of couples, and Revenue Jersey’s resources.’

Senator Moore said the review was intended to check whether all the panel’s concerns had been adequately taken into account, as well as focusing on the need to effectively communicate the changes.