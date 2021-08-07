Tributes paid to ‘distinguished figure in modern British press’

Described variously as ‘a man who had newspaper ink flowing through his veins’ and as ‘one of the most distinguished figures in the modern history of the British press’, Mr Graham was also the owner of the Shropshire Star and Express & Star newspapers in the Midlands.

He was the great-grandson of the Express & Star’s founder, Thomas Graham, who had established the newspaper in the 1880s in a group that included Scottish-American millionaire Andrew Carnegie.

John Averty, chairman of the Guiton Group, described Mr Graham as ‘a giant of a man whose retiring demeanour belied the significant effect he had on the provincial press for over half a century’.

‘He was very proud of his association with the Jersey Evening Post but was strongly of the view that, as he did not live in the Island, control should rest with local directors and management, particularly in respect of the editorial columns. That is not to underestimate the influence he had. He ensured that the paper was at the forefront of technology and was kept abreast of industry changes generally,’ Mr Averty continued.

Frank Walker, whose association with Mr Graham dated back to 1977 when he persuaded the Graham family to invest in the JEP as the newspaper was relocating to its former headquarters at Five Oaks and installing what at the time was cutting-edge technology, said: ‘He was the most supportive of shareholders and helped the newspaper to continue to thrive in a new and more challenging marketplace.

‘His knowledge of newspapers was unparalleled and, although it is somewhat hackneyed, the phrase he had newspaper ink flowing through his veins surely applied to him.’

Mr Walker added: ‘He became a close confidant and adviser and a friend, and my thoughts are with his wife, Angela, and with his family at this time. My family and I owe him and his family an enormous debt of gratitude.’

Chris Bright, editor of the JEP from 1994 to 2014, said: ‘In common with all his editors, I considered it a privilege to work for Alan Graham, one of the most distinguished figures in the modern history of the British press and a great newspaperman.

‘The pride and pleasure he took in the twin crafts of journalism and print were infectious, as was his passionate belief in free speech and the duty of the media to hold those in authority to account. No editor could wish for a wiser or more supportive proprietor,’ he said.

Following the acquisition of a 17% stake in the newspaper at the time of the move to Five Oaks by the family’s Claverley company, Mr Graham was to buy the Jersey Evening Post in 2003 when Mr Walker bowed out as the last of the founding family line to run the business. Mr Graham also owned the Guernsey Press until its sale in 2019.

In England, Mr Graham established a business model for his newspapers and complementary business which became the blueprint for the Guiton Group, comprising newsagents, as well as printing and IT arms.