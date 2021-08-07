Bulls to host first FA Cup match in Jersey today

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31438554)

Pubs and bars in town were expected to be busy both before and after Jersey Bulls host Horsham YMCA in the most southerly fixture ever played in the tournament.

Due to Covid restrictions, the capacity in the stadium has been capped at 975, which is just 50% of the maximum permitted for Bulls’ football.

Tickets have sold out and there will not be any available at the gate.

The extra-preliminary-round tie is the first step on the road to Wembley for 360 clubs in tiers eight to ten of English football – and the first of six qualifying stages before Football League teams join the competition in the main first round.

Jersey Bulls, which formed at the beginning of a Covid-hit 2019/2020 season, won their first 36 competitive fixtures but suffered defeat for the first time last weekend on the opening day of the league season.

Bulls manager Gary Freeman has said his side have put their opening-day defeat behind them and will go into the game fresh from another strong training week.