Parish ordered to pay for survey on pathway during Visite Royale

Inspecting the resurfacing in Rue de Pavillion during the Visite Royale Picture: JON GUEGAN

The Bailiff, Timothy Le Cocq, said the Mont Gabard footpath, which links Gouray Church to the village, presented a public safety issue and so in the first instance it was the responsibility of the parish to carry out a survey, and not that of the owner of the neighbouring property, who also owns the wall next to the path.

The Visite Royale is an ancient tradition involving members of the Royal Court inspecting troublesome areas on the roads and pathways of the Island’s 12 parishes, with each parish receiving an inspection every six years.

Yesterday it was the turn of St Martin, which asked for a decision on who should pay for the path survey.

Members of the Royal Court were also responsible for approving the parish order papers and accounts, which were presented by Constable Karen Shenton-Stone.

The summary of the encroachment on the footpath, which was produced by the parish, stated that the wall at the top of the steps had begun to show signs of movement.

It added that the neighbouring property owners believed there had been significant sinking of the foundation of the left-hand side of the steps on the incline of the pathway, thus causing movement to the structure of the wall.

Delivering the verdict of the court, the Bailiff said: ‘The path and steps in question belong to the parish and the footpath is a public safety issue which should be dealt with by the parish.

‘In the first instance the parish should pay for the survey and if it reveals that the damage is a result of the failure to maintain the wall then it would be fair for the parish to reclaim the money back from the property owner for the survey.’

During the Visite, the Bailiff was also asked to examine the resurfacing which had taken place on Rue de Pavillion, for which he commended the parish and its road inspectors for the work that was carried out earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant-Governor, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton, officially opened La Vielle Êcole, which is home to Jersey Village Vets, St Martin Surgery, St Martin Pharmacy, M&S Food and Mercury Distribution.