Islanders wait for QR code for French vaccine passes

Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Earlier this year, France announced that it was to introduce a ‘pass sanitaire’ scheme [vaccination passes] as part of plans to ease the country’s Covid-19 measures. It had previously been operating a strict lockdown with, for many weeks, a curfew in place from 6pm until 6am.

Anyone wishing to obtain one of the passes must download the ‘TousAntiCovid’ app and scan an EU-format QR code from their vaccination certificate. However, these codes were not included in Jersey’s vaccine certificates and, as a result, Islanders have not been able to obtain a pass.

France is due to begin enforcing the rules on 9 August but Jersey’s government says it will not be able to issue any of the EU-format QR codes until 13 August.

Meanwhile, ministers in Jersey have relaxed restrictions governing how many people can gather in private gardens. The current limit of 20 people will be removed to bring the requirements in line with those for outdoor public spaces. The change comes into effect today.

The government has also announced that financial support schemes for visitor attractions, accommodation providers, events businesses and some close-contact services will be extended until March next year.