Air display line-up revealed by the ‘confident’ organiser

The Royal Air Force aerobatic display team, the Red Arrows, will appear in the International Air Display next month

The Red Arrows will be returning to the Island alongside the Second World War aircraft the Avro Lancaster and the Spitfire, as well as the Swedish Air Force Historic Flight quartet and the Eurofighter Typhoon.

Several other aircraft have also been booked and it is hoped more will be added in the coming weeks.

St Helier Deputy Mike Higgins, organiser of the event, believes the display will go ahead due to the declining numbers of active Covid cases in the Island, as well as the efficiency of the Island’s vaccination programme and the mitigation measures his team plan to put in place to reduce any potential threat of Covid transmission.

This year’s Jersey International Air Display is due to take place on Thursday 9 September.

The 2020 display was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions preventing large-scale gatherings from taking place.

Deputy Higgins said: ‘Organising any large event has its challenges but organising one during a pandemic takes it to a new level as so many new and constantly changing variables have to be taken into account and in the end there is always the thought that due to circumstances beyond your control it may have to be cancelled.

‘However, we are confident that this year’s Air Display will go ahead due to a number of factors including the rapidly declining number of active Covid cases being experienced at the moment, the reduction of severe cases of the disease requiring hospitalisation and the very high and rising number of vaccinations which will mean by the time of the air display virtually everyone over 18, and now, many under 18 with underlying conditions who would like a vaccination will have received one.’

He added: ‘We hope the display will be a much-needed celebration for Islanders after the tough year we have all experienced.’

To limit Covid transmission the Airport and Lower Park static displays of aircraft and military vehicles and the food area on the lower park have been cancelled.

And Deputy Higgins is hoping to extend the viewing line onto the beach along St Aubin’s Bay to help limit the number of people gathering in confined spaces, as well as allowing people to watch from their own bubbles in their car along Victoria Avenue which will be shut to traffic.