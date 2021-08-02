JSPCA content – When it's too hot to trot

(31419747)

The weather has been beautiful recently, so we can understand how much you may wish to be outside. But before you shoot out the door with your furry friend, please stop to think...

Is the street too hot for four-legged feet?

We all know the phrase ‘hot enough to fry an egg’, but pavements can reach temperatures that can burn pets’ paws.

Injuries can be quite severe, blistering the pads so badly that the outer layer comes off, leaving the dog in excruciating pain and prone to infection.

Even when the weather may feel mild, the ground temperature is often much hotter than the air.

The best way to look at it is this: if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet.

Therefore, test the surface before you walk. Place the back of your hand on the pavement /grass /Astroturf for seven seconds. If it feels too hot for you, it’s probably too hot for Fido.

Avoid walks in the middle of the day. Surfaces are cooler in the early morning and late evening, so try to choose the best time of day for your walk.

Walk in the grass or shade. If you must walk during the hottest part of the day, steer clear of paved pathways.

If you have to take your dog out when it’s hot, consider investing in a good pair of dog booties. These will come in handy on hot days, and on icy days, too.

Also, keep in mind that every pet is different — what bothers some rolls right off the back of others. You know your pet best, so go with your gut.