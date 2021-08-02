Housing support service

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31399964)

The Housing Advice Service is designed to provide information, advice and support for Islanders in all aspects of housing with the aim of reducing income inequality and improving the standard of living.

A new housing support specialist officer, Jade Boschat, has been appointed.

Safeguarding and critical support team manager Heather McManus said: ‘I am delighted that we now have a team in place. Having a dedicated team who can focus on the individual needs of Islanders will make things easier for the members of our community facing housing problems.’

The scheme will bring together information across government and Jersey-based services and will feature a new housing advice service online. It will also provide information and advice on affordable housing for first-time buyers as well as offering targeted help and practical support for the homeless members of Jersey’s community.

Housing Minister Russell Labey said: ‘This is encouraging news for Islanders and I am sure the hard work and efforts of the team behind the service will hugely benefit those who need support in their housing needs.

‘We are getting closer to tackling the problem with homelessness and I remain positive that we can and will continue to help those members of our Island community.’

Anyone who needs help and support with their housing needs is invited to email housingadvice@gov.je or call customer and local services on 444444 and choosing option 6.