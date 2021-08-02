Covid death registered as case numbers half

(31405167)

The number of known active cases dropped from 2,523 on Friday to 1,193 today. This is partly due to a reduction in isolation requirements meaning those who had completed ten days of isolation – rather than 14 – were released from quarantine.

The government confirmed the death of a 47-year-old man on 18 July. However, this has not yet been recorded in official statistics.

A government spokesperson said: 'Sadly, there has been a death in the community which appears in today’s statistics. The previously announced Covid-related death from 18 July will appear in the statistics once registration is complete.

'A large number of recoveries are reported in today’s data. This is due to last week's change in isolation period and the high number of positive cases identified ten to 14 days earlier.