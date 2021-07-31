More drop-in vaccine sessions

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31391893)

Adults and Islanders within three months of their 18th birthday can now receive their first Covid-19 vaccinations at ‘rock-up’ clinics being established at locations including the Royal Square, Springfield Stadium and Les Quennevais. The central vaccination centre at Fort Regent will continue to be available for appointments and second doses.

Meanwhile, Islanders aged 12 and above who live with someone who has Covid-19 – and all direct and indirect contacts who work in critical infrastructure roles, emergency services, or care – can now receive lateral-flow test kits for a ten-day period.

Director of testing and tracing Rachel Williams said: ‘It can be worrying when someone in your home has tested positive for Covid-19. We hope that offering lateral-flow test kits to household members will help to provide reassurance about your own Covid status every day, so that you can make informed choices about your activities for that day.

‘Lateral-flow tests are designed for rapid results and are simple enough to be done at home in a matter of minutes, with results available in 20 to 30 minutes. They can identify Covid-19 infections, especially if someone is highly infectious.’

Testing kits will not be available to direct contacts unless they live with a confirmed case or work in critical infrastructure or emergency services.

The opening of temporary vaccination clinics in ambulances at a number of locations signals a new initiative to reach those still to come forward for their first vaccination.

Vaccinations will be provided on a first-come first-served basis at the locations – details of which are on the gov.je website – and staff will also be available to answer questions about the vaccine. No appointment is required but Islanders must bring a form of photo ID.

A nurse will administer the vaccine and there will be a waiting area where Islanders are encouraged to wait 15 minutes post vaccination as they would at Fort Regent’s vaccination centre.