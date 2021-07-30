Motoring festival cancelled for 2021

Riders on Supermoto motorcycles pull wheelies during the 2019 Rubis Jersey International Motoring Festival. Picture: ROB CURRIE

The Rubis Jersey International Motoring Festival had been rescheduled from its usual June slot to 10 to 12 September this year as a result of the pandemic, but ongoing uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions has meant it will no longer take place.

The 2021 event had been due to include visiting groups from Brooklands, Goodwood and the 750 Motor Club, as well as a round of the Austin 7 Bert Hadley Championship, with more than 200 touring vehicles booked to attend and many enthusiasts combining their trip with a holiday.

Event co-ordinator Steve Salmon said: ‘We have asked the government a number of times about this but have not been able to get an answer.

‘We are told that we might not get approval from the Bailiff’s Panel until the week before the event, or maybe just a few days before, and we can’t afford to invest a lot of money in an event that we then have to cancel at the 11th hour.

‘We are being told that Jersey is open for business, but seemingly only for certain things – we’ve had horse-racing and the [British and Irish] Lions’ rugby visit, but there are just too many hurdles for us.’

Mr Salmon said that hundreds of competitors, spectators and exhibitors were due to travel to the Island, and it would not be fair to cancel at the last minute and leave attendees out of pocket.

The government indicated last week that the final stage of easing Covid-19 restrictions would be delayed until at least the end of August.