Shortages not expected say Channel Island retail group

A spokesman for SandpiperCI, which operates franchises including Morrisons Daily, Iceland and Costa in Jersey, said, however, that customers might need to accept alternatives to their usual products if potential short-term supply issues arise.
In the UK, the so-called ‘pingdemic’ of thousands of staff being contact-traced and having to isolate has been blamed for leaving supermarkets with empty shelves, with the UK government rolling out daily testing for food-sector staff in an effort to prevent shortages.
The spokesman said: ‘Supply chains remain strong but less flexible than normal. We also have several staff off due to Covid and contact-tracing.
However, all our food retail stores remain open and we’re grateful to our staff colleagues who have adapted well to the current trading conditions.
Looking forward, we’re not anticipating major food shortages, although customers may need to accept alternatives to their usual favoured products if we get the occasional short-term supply issue.’