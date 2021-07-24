Shortages not expected say Channel Island retail group

Morrisons Daily Five Oaks – One of SandpiperCI's stores. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31344381)

A spokesman for SandpiperCI, which operates franchises including Morrisons Daily, Iceland and Costa in Jersey, said, however, that customers might need to accept alternatives to their usual products if potential short-term supply issues arise.

In the UK, the so-called ‘pingdemic’ of thousands of staff being contact-traced and having to isolate has been blamed for leaving supermarkets with empty shelves, with the UK government rolling out daily testing for food-sector staff in an effort to prevent shortages.

The spokesman said: ‘Supply chains remain strong but less flexible than normal. We also have several staff off due to Covid and contact-tracing.

However, all our food retail stores remain open and we’re grateful to our staff colleagues who have adapted well to the current trading conditions.