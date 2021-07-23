Demolition of Havre des Pas hotel begins after 12 years

The internal fittings are stripped out of the old hotel as work commences Picture: ROB CURRIE (31326642)

The project to construct 25 apartments on the site of the former Fort d’Auvergne Hotel could be complete by the end of 2022.

Planning permission was initially given for 37 apartments on the site in 2009 and extended in 2015, but in January this year owner Morvan Hotels gained permission for a revised 25-unit scheme made up of one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Mike Waddington of Waddington Architects described the concept for the project as ‘a fresh, simple design in keeping with the seaside environment’.

Mr Waddington added: ‘We’re excited to be under way – it’s the sort of site you don’t often see in Jersey, with sea on two sides, and I believe the project will help restore the area to its former glory.’

Work will include refurbishment of part of the hotel building alongside the road and facing the Havre des Pas Bathing Pool to create 13 apartments, he added, with the remaining 12 units within a newly-built section on the south-facing part of the site.

Mr Waddington added: ‘It should be a tremendous spot to live in – within walking distance of St Helier and having access to the eastern cycle network and directly to the beach.’

The Fort d’Auvergne, which had 65 rooms, first opened in the late 1920s and was used as quarters by German officers during the Occupation.

In the planning application for the current scheme, Morvan Hotels said it had been increasingly challenging to operate profitably and it was ‘impractical’ to invest the substantial sums needed to update the site.

The hotel joins the list of others in the area which have either been demolished for housing or converted into apartments over the years, including Hotel de la Plage, the Carlton Hotel and the Seaforth.

Several other hotels in St Helier could soon go the same way. An application lodged by Axis Mason architects on behalf of Dandara for the Mayfair, which has 222 beds and will close at the end of the current summer season, outlined a scheme to replace the hotel with 37 one-bedroom and 67 two-bedroom homes.

Last month, planning permission was granted to demolish the Revere and Stafford Hotels and replace them with 72 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom apartments.

Huggler Hotels have applied to demolish the Apollo on St Saviour’s Road and replace it with 91 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments.

Meanwhile, 56 maisonettes and town houses could be built on the Savoy at Rouge Bouillon if a planning application submitted in June is passed.