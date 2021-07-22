Walk-in vaccinations to be offered for first time

The vaccination centre at Fort Regent will be open to walk-ins next week

Next week, Islanders will be able to get a first dose at Fort Regent without a scheduled appointment during specified times.

Vaccination programme head Becky Sherrington said opening up the vaccine centre in this way would ‘make it easier for young Islanders to go and get their first dose’.

The latest vaccination statistics show that more than 40% of Islanders between 18 and 29 have not had their first dose of the vaccine.

The government said the walk-in week would be provided on a ‘first come first served basis’, due to limited vaccine supply. Appointments are only for those over 18 and Islanders must bring ID.

Mrs Sherrington said: ‘Vaccine uptake, particularly among younger age groups, continues to grow but I understand that young people lead busy lives and cannot always commit to an allocated date and time, so I hope by making the extra effort to open the vaccine centre up in this way, it will make it easier for young Islanders to go and get their first dose. We have chosen these designated times so that Islanders can come straight after work during the week, or at the start of the day over the weekend.’

She urged Islanders to make use of the walk-in week or book an appointment ‘to be guaranteed a vaccine and therefore a good defence against the virus’.

First appointments can still be booked through the government website, for those who cannot attend next week.

The designated hours for walk-ins between Monday 26 July and Sunday 1 August are:

- Monday to Friday, 5pm to 6pm.