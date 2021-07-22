Official Lions’ kit items to be won in JEP competition

Warren Gatland wearing a Lions’ waterproof coat during a training session at Jersey Reds’ home ground last month Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Three jackets, including a red waterproof coat worn by head coach Warren Gatland during the recent training camp in Jersey, are among the prizes, as well as a rugby shirt, a pair of shorts and a beanie hat.

The Lions spent 11 days in the Island last month and have now moved on to South Africa, where they will start their test series against the reigning Rugby World Cup holders this Saturday in Cape Town.