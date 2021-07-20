Wildfire warning to public as barbecue season hots up

Firefighters tackle a large furze fire that broke out near Val de la Mare Reservoir in 2009. Picture: TONY PIKE

Temperatures soared over the weekend and yesterday climbed to around 29°C, drawing hundreds of people to the coast.

Acting watch commander Daniel Laurens has urged those basking in the sunshine to help reduce the risk of a major countryside blaze.

He said: ‘As summer kicks in, the long periods without any rainfall pose a big risk, but the wind also plays a factor as it will spread a fire incredibly fast.

‘If all the elements align – for example, if a fire starts at the bottom of a north-coast furze area with the wind blowing up the slope – on a hot dry day, you can end up with a fire that spreads faster than you can run.’

In 2019, a furze fire ripped through a 2,500sq-m section of headland near L’Etacq, coming within about 100 metres of some properties.

Mr Laurens said: ‘Islanders should avoid burning anything during dry, hot periods and if they are using a disposable barbecue they should make sure they are away from any undergrowth. Don’t throw it in a Eurobin unless you are confident that it is out.

‘By the time some people notice these fires they can be quite large, so prevention is key – particularly with the travel restrictions and more people going to the beach and enjoying barbecues.’

Mr Laurens said that furze fires had been in decline in recent years, ranging from 12 to 20 per year from 2015 to 2020.