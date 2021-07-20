Warnings issued over French kites

By James JeuneNewsPublished:

EMERGENCY services scrambled to intercept ‘three giant whales and an octopus’ over the weekend after north-easterly winds blew them in from the French coast.

Two of the kites spotted on Saturday. Picture: Juliet Pearmain.
Two of the kites spotted on Saturday. Picture: Juliet Pearmain.

The visitors to the Island’s coasts – originally thought to be two 20-metre whales, a ten-metre octopus and a 30-metre whale – were in fact kites that had broken free from a festival on a beach in Carteret.

Islanders reported seeing the flying objects touching down in the sea north-east of Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Service launched their inshore lifeboat and successfully caught two of the kites, which were drifting in Bonne Nuit Bay, near Cheval Roc.

They were brought back to shore before being returned to their owners in Carteret.

Navigational warnings have been issued for the two kites still at sea, one of which is floating off the north coast. The other was last seen ditched by the Ecréhous reef.

A spokesperson for Ports of Jersey said that the objects presented a possible shipping hazard because of the cables attached to them.

The spokesperson said: ‘From a coastguard perspective, this could actually have been a serious issue which is why the navigational warnings have been issued.’

News
James Jeune

By James Jeune

Reporter@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more here: www.subscribe.jerseyeveningpost.com

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News