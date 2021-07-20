Warnings issued over French kites

Two of the kites spotted on Saturday. Picture: Juliet Pearmain.

The visitors to the Island’s coasts – originally thought to be two 20-metre whales, a ten-metre octopus and a 30-metre whale – were in fact kites that had broken free from a festival on a beach in Carteret.

Islanders reported seeing the flying objects touching down in the sea north-east of Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Service launched their inshore lifeboat and successfully caught two of the kites, which were drifting in Bonne Nuit Bay, near Cheval Roc.

They were brought back to shore before being returned to their owners in Carteret.

Navigational warnings have been issued for the two kites still at sea, one of which is floating off the north coast. The other was last seen ditched by the Ecréhous reef.

A spokesperson for Ports of Jersey said that the objects presented a possible shipping hazard because of the cables attached to them.