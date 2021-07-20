A ‘year like no other’ for the States in 2020

The States became the first Commonwealth legislature to meet in full online in 2020

According to the latest States Assembly Annual Report, more sittings were held last year (60) than any other this century with the exception of 2011 – the year the current Island Plan was debated.

The report called 2020 a ‘year like no other’ in the history of the Island’s parliament, when Jersey’s first ever ‘virtual sittings’ took place due to physical-distancing requirements during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report also said that Jersey was the first legislature in the Commonwealth to conduct entire sittings online.

It stated: ‘The public-health rules necessary to tackle Covid-19, limiting the size of gatherings, requiring physical distancing and mandating homeworking, meant that it was impossible from April for the Assembly to meet in its usual format.

‘The Assembly introduced a new Standing Order – 55A – to permit Members to participate remotely using Microsoft Teams and, after two meetings in Fort Regent, a venue large enough for effective physical distancing to be applied, this became the default way of working for much of the year. Hybrid meetings – with some Members present and others online – were also used in the autumn, until the second Covid-19 wave led to restrictions being tightened again.’

It added that the number of sittings was also ‘exceptional’ due to the crisis, with 60 compared to 35 in 2019. ‘During this century only in 2011 has the States sat more often (an Island Plan year, when there were 61 sitting days),’ it said.

‘Ministers, and others were asked 356 questions, with advance notice of the subject, compared to 285 in 2019.