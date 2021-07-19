More than 12,000 EU nationals are given permission to live in Jersey

Maritime House – the headquarters of the Jersey Customs and Immigration Service. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31291979)

The Customs and Immigration Service has released statistics on Jersey’s EU Settlement Scheme, which had to be set up post-Brexit.

EU nationals living in the Island before the end of 2020 were asked to apply through the scheme by 30 June if they wished to remain in Jersey lawfully.

A total of 17,550 applications were made before the deadline, of which 9,849 have been granted settled status and 2,675 awarded pre-settled status.

A further 896 are unprocessed and 3,841 are awaiting a response from applicants, while 137 have been withdrawn and 42 have been refused. One was refused for ‘failing the criminal threshold’ and the remaining refusals stemmed from failure to meet residency requirements.

The report indicates that Jersey has the highest proportion of resident EU nationals outside the European Union than anywhere else in the world – based on the settlement figures – at 16%. The UK has ​8%, Guernsey has ​7% and the Isle of Man has ​3%.

The late Home Affairs Minister Len Norman had said those who missed the deadline would be treated ‘sympathetically, positively, and helpfully’, and that they would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

A total of 47 late applications have been received in the first week of July 2021 and will be considered against ‘reasonable grounds’ for missing the deadline.