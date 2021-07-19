Masks to become mandatory from Wednesday

Deputy Richard Renouf Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31313550)

Health Minister Richard Renouf will sign an order to make mask-use compulsory for Islanders over the age of 12, when entering an indoor public space.

This will include supermarkets, shops, post offices, banks, on public transport, in health care settings and when using close-contact services such as hairdressers and beauticians.

Deputy Renouf said: 'Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Jersey, it has been deemed appropriate to bring mandatory mask wearing back into practice.

'We are doing all we can to protect Islanders and our health care system, while also keeping the Island functioning as far as possible. Masks remain a very effective means in minimising the transmission of Covid-19.'