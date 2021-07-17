Jersey Dairy launches campaign for children

Picture: Jersey Dairy (31277139)

The ‘My Milk’ initiative is also encouraging young Islanders to collect 25 tokens – found on the side of every Jersey Dairy fresh-milk carton – in exchange for a stainless-steel flask.

Participants can send in their tokens by post, with a form found on jerseydairy.com/my-milk, or by attending a ‘token-exchange afternoon’ in the field next to the Jersey Dairy headquarters near the Royal Jersey Showground.

They can also enter a competition to win a trip to one of the company’s dairy farms – for them and ten friends – by visiting jerseydairy.com/cowpow and naming the different members of the ‘CowPow’ gang.

Eamon Fenlon, managing director at Jersey Dairy, said: ‘We are thrilled to launch this exciting new campaign for our customers. The campaign, My Milk, is all about involving the local community and will be a lot of fun for kids.’

He added: ‘The My Milk flask is a stylish double-walled stainless steel bottle. It will keep your Jersey milk cool for 24 hours. Plus it’s 350ml so it fits perfectly in any school lunch box.’