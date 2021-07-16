Backbench backlash to save urban green space

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31292951)

While the backlash in the two built-up parishes gathers pace, Members representing other parts of the Island want to see more fields built on or sites to be earmarked exclusively for housing for the elderly.

Eight States Members, including Senators, Deputies and Constables, representing the majority of the Island’s parishes, have lodged amendments to the draft Bridging Island Plan in an attempt to shape Jersey’s future planning strategy.

A summary of those amendments and the proposals they seek to change is published on pages 8 and 9 of today's JEP.

As part of the draft plan released in April, which included proposed sites on which to build up to 1,500 homes by 2025, fields across seven parishes were put forward for development. Since then, the plans have been subject to consultation with parishes and the public, with the dissenting politicians now taking the opportunity to table amendments to the three-year draft plan.

In total, 14 amendments have been lodged, with some looking for the use of proposed sites to be changed, while others call for their parish to be included as a location for affordable homes or for more locations to be built on.

Some want the proposed affordable-housing sites removed from their parishes, with St Helier arguing that the Island’s capital has provided the bulk of Jersey’s housing and should have its remaining green spaces protected – especially fields that are important to the dairy industry.

Politicians representing parishes such as St Peter want more fields, on top of the sites already proposed in the draft plan, to be developed, while representatives of other rural parishes want to ensure that provision is made for elderly parishioners.