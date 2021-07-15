Health report may be released in August

Health director general Caroline Landon

The government has confirmed that ‘work is under way’ and that the report could be released following a Health and Community Services board meeting.

During a recent Public Accounts Committee Scrutiny Hearing, two senior civil servants within the Health Department said that the integrated performance report may not be released due to fears over how it would be reported on by the media.

Health director general Caroline Landon told the hearing that the full performance report was ‘us naked’. She said the department had held conversations regarding the report ‘because, in other jurisdictions, that report is public’ and the ‘whole aspiration of our governance structure is that we are transparent’.

A Health Department spokesperson confirmed that ‘we are working on making it publicly available as soon as possible’.

They said: ‘The report in question has been evolving as a report, which we have been using to benchmark some of our performance internally.

‘Work is under way to make the report a useful external document and to ensure the data it contains is validated and clearly understandable to all who wish to read the report. We are aiming for the information which has been validated to be available for a final sign-off process, which will happen at the next Health and Community Services board meeting.’