398 Covid cases in schools since half-term

Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31282844)

The rise means there have been 398 confirmed cases since half-term at the start of June, including 351 pupils and 47 staff.

As the number of cases within schools and colleges continued to grow since the first week of June, Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden issued new guidance to schools yesterday, despite summer term ending today.

Children must not attend school if there is an active case of Covid-19 within their household, according to the minister, who issued the revised guidance in response to concerns about the withdrawal of isolation requirements for contacts raised by teaching unions and younger teachers yet to receive their second vaccination.

The minister said: ‘To ensure that our children and staff are as safe as possible in schools, during the last few days of the academic year, I am issuing updated guidance that makes it clear that children should not attend school if there is a Covid case in their home. This would include if a parent/carer or sibling of that child or young person, or anyone living in their home, has tested positive.’