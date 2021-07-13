Urgent government meeting over Covid chaos in schools

Marina Mauger, representative of the NASUWT. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31269705)

The outbreak, which has seen hundreds of pupils test positive and hundreds more forced into the testing programme, is now so bad that one teaching union official said schools should be closed.

Marina Mauger, representative of the NASUWT, said that although teachers wanted schools to be shut, she feared it would not be ‘politically acceptable’ to ministers.

She has also called for clarity over how schools will operate after the summer holidays, amid rising anxiety among parents, pupils and teachers.

There have been 325 confirmed cases of Covid among pupils and 41 among staff in education settings since half-term, which ended on 4 June.

With the Island’s tally of known active cases surging beyond 1,000 yesterday, many schools were struggling to cope in the face of rising Covid-related absenteeism among pupils and teachers.

Although pupils no longer have to isolate if they are a direct contact, many are facing the disruption of repeatedly being drawn into the testing regime as more classmates test positive.

And dozens of parents have pulled their children out of school amid fears that their holiday plans could be wrecked if their child tests positive.

By yesterday afternoon, the government had not confirmed whether Jersey would follow the change of policy announced by UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson last week, in which the bubble system for school classes is due to be scrapped in England from 19 July.

Education Minister Scott Wickenden yesterday said he was meeting Competent Authority Ministers, along with education officials, ‘to review the impact of the recent isolation policy changes on children, young people, their families and the community’.

Mrs Mauger said: ‘Teachers would like that [closure] and the Education Department is concerned, but I don’t sense it would be politically acceptable to ministers and so we are just being told to muddle through for the rest of this term.’

She said: ‘I don’t know what we are going to do in September the way the numbers are rising. I know we have to learn to live with

Covid, but the government needs to clarify how schools will operate next term.’

Mrs Mauger added: ‘All weekend I was getting reports about more cases in schools. The virus seems to be super-spreading among children and many parents have already taken the decision to keep children off school rather than risk them catching it and having their summer holiday plans affected.’

The situation had been made worse by the government’s refusal to give teachers priority access to vaccines, Mrs Mauger added.

She said: ‘Frontline healthcare workers had their second jabs months ago. We’ve been asking repeatedly about teachers, who are also frontline workers, but the government just won’t do it so lots of younger teachers aren’t fully vaccinated.’

As of last Friday, attendance levels at primary schools stood at 91% and at 79.7% in secondary schools.

Deputy Wickenden said: ‘Officers from the department have been appraising the situation for the last week, listening to, nursery, school and parents’ concerns. The department will continue to meet with the STAC and Public Health colleagues over the summer to work on the plans for a safe and sustained return to schools and colleges in September.’

Ministers are expected to confirm today whether plans to ease remaining restrictions this Thursday are on track.