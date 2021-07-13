Plans for house and restaurant at Grève de Lecq registered

A 3D aerial view of the design for the house and restaurant on the Seaside Café site by MS Planning Picture: RENDERED BY FACTORY FIFTEEN

The application, for the Seaside Café site – formally Café Romany – also includes the removal of the existing car park, the reinstatement of duneland and the construction of a footpath through the area.

A smaller car park will be created for restaurant customers.

A design statement accompanying the plans says: ‘Through careful design and landscape enhancements this unashamedly modern proposal for a dwelling and café creates a unified connection with its surrounding natural context, reflects its historical setting and provides an exciting sustainable development.’

A Percentage for Art project, which forms part of the proposals, could lead to a green lizard sculpture being installed at the site.

Documents attached to the application say that Alcindo Pinto, the artist behind the former Waterworks Valley toad, is likely to be commissioned should the plans receive approval.

The Seaside Café site was sold by the Lewis family earlier this year after around 50 years of ownership. Speaking at the time of the sale, Chris Lewis said the decision had been due, in part, to uncertainty created within the tourism industry by the pandemic. The café continues to operate.