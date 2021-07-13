Easing of Covid restrictions delayed again

Chief Minister John Le Fondré. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31271023)

The closure of nightclubs and bans on standing service for alcohol and domestic gatherings of more than 19 people will remain in place indefinitely, while there is also new guidance covering schools and working from home.

The decision to press the pause button on restrictions comes as the number of known active cases has increased from 250 on 30 June to 1,399 less than a fortnight later, including almost 400 cases in schools.

Children who are household contacts of a positive case will now be directed not to attend school, while some years or class groups may close for the remaining two days of term if a risk of 'rapid and widespread infection' is identified.

Masks will remain optional in most settings, excepting the continuing legal requirement that applies in transport settings, but stronger recommendations regarding masks are to be highlighted for schools and other indoor public places.

After being lifted on 12 April, guidance that Islanders should work from home where possible has now been reintroduced.