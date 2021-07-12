‘No-shows’ will kill off restaurants, diners told

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31262856)

Describing the extent of the problem, Marcus Calvani, owner of J B’s Brewhouse, said that a table of eight, four and two had failed to turn up to his establishment during a single night last week.

Under the government’s current Covid restrictions hospitality outlets can only offer seated table service, meaning that the majority of venues require pre-bookings – something industry representatives believe is adding to the problem.

Mr Calvani said the issue had been a ‘nightmare’ for the sector.

‘You wouldn’t tell your family that you were coming round for Sunday lunch and then just not turn up without letting them know, so why do it to a restaurant?’ he said.

‘We have seen a lot more no-shows recently which I think are for a variety of reasons. Due to the table service rules people are booking numerous venues for one night but then they end up staying in the same place the whole evening without letting the other venues know.

‘And because of the table service people are discouraged from just trying to walk into places and so if we do have a no-show, we don’t get the chance to make it up by taking in walk-in customers,’ he added.

J B’s has recently introduced deposits of £10 per head when booking and Mr Calvani believes other restaurants should follow suit.

‘As an industry, I think we should work together and implement a minimum standard across the board and so in time this can be considered the norm. We need to do what we can to protect our futures and in some big cities across the world many businesses have begun to charge people if they do not turn up,’ he said.

‘In the meantime, my plea to customers would be to understand the negative impact your no-shows are having on local businesses.

‘This, on top of the effects of Covid, will kill off many independent businesses if it continues.’

Simon Soar, chief executive of the Jersey Hospitality Association, said the number of no-shows began to increase significantly when the Island exited its first Covid lockdown.

‘It has become an increasing problem throughout the pandemic and it is hurting businesses and is leading to a loss of revenue at a time when people need to be operating at full capacity in order to try to make up money they have lost,’ he said.

‘It is disrespectful not to call up and cancel and it does not give businesses the opportunity to resell those tables. If you cannot make it to your reservation for whatever reason, Covid-related or not, then do the courteous thing and let them know. It is not difficult,’ he added.

Mr Soar said that he does not want it to come to the point where restaurants have to start charging a deposit for each booking.

‘I don’t think people necessarily want to pay before they turn up to a restaurant. Part of the experience is the spontaneous nature of choosing somewhere to go out and eat. However, there has to be that trust between business owners and their customers, and unfortunately those who do not turn up are ruining it for the rest,’ he said.

Sean Murphy, licensee at The Lamplighter, said he was aware of a significant number of recent no-shows in the Island as a result of the Euros.

‘Many people have pre-booked tables weeks in advance without expecting England to go so far and have then decided to go and watch the football, which they are perfectly entitled to, but have done so without cancelling their bookings,’ he said.