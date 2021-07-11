Migrant vessel: French fisherman who discovered boat shares story

Speaking to Le Télégramme newspaper, he said: ‘There were people of all ages and some very young. I saw one with small legs, maybe 18 months old. It made me feel really weird. I am the father of a family and I do not understand.’

‘They told me to stay near them and wait. They were out of fuel. With the swell and the wind, we drifted over ten nautical miles. Until daybreak we were afraid of losing them,’ he said. ‘With our spotlight, I could just see the [metal] cleet shining, up front, but that was it. Then there was relief at around 8.30am. We saw two grey boats arrive – Navy and Customs – and they took over. This is where we saw the number of people on board. They [the authorities] had to make two trips [to transfer them onto another vessel] with a big RIB.’