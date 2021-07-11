Delayed start to amenity funding review

Constable Simon Crowcroft. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31251734)

The government agreed to carry out a review once the terms of reference were agreed, following a successful amendment lodged by St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft, which was amended by the Council of Ministers and agreed by the States in December 2020. The maintenance of public amenities in St Helier is paid for through parish rates, which is not the case in other parishes, with Mr Crowcroft saying it was ‘salt in the wound’ that the government was investing large sums of taxpayer money in parks outside of town, but not contributing to maintaining parks and gardens in his parish.

He has said the ‘long-standing unfairness is not being addressed’ and does not seem to be a ‘high priority for the Council of Ministers’.

A government spokesperson said the terms of reference were being ‘developed’.

They said: ‘Mr Crowcroft’s amendment was amended and agreed by the Assembly, including the Constable.

‘The further amendment provided a budget of £50,000 for the review into the funding of public services by the parishes to be carried out.

‘It also requested that the Treasury Minister should work with the Infrastructure Minister and the Comité des Connétables to agree a terms of reference for the review and then to carry it out and bring forward any recommendations.