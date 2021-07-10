‘Build on disused glasshouses rather than agricultural fields’

Decio Ferreira and Hannah Curnock in an agricultural field near Mont à l’Abbé School that is under threat of being built on Picture: JON GUEGAN (31240901)

Hannah Curnock and Decio Ferreira, who both live near the fields on Grande Route de St Jean, said the loss of them would be a loss to the community, the environment and the Island’s heritage.

Up to 76 affordable homes could be built on the site near Mont à l’Abbé school, which was identified in the Draft Bridging Island Plan as one of 11 potential locations for development.

Mrs Curnock said the herd from the nearby dairy, which uses the fields, had gained organic status over the last four years and it was ‘good agricultural land’.

She added: ‘It would be a crime. That is Jersey’s heritage.’

The fields were classified as ‘strategically important’ to the dairy industry in the bridging plan.

Mrs Curnock is also concerned about the impact on biodiversity in the area, adding that ‘there are hawks nesting in one of the fields and bat colonies.’

Meanwhile, Mr Ferreira said the fields and nearby green lanes were increasingly used by the local community and those in town, especially during lockdown.

‘The government should be focused on building on brownfield sites rather than green spaces,’ he said.

He highlighted derelict and redundant glasshouses as one example of this.

An abundance of the redundant sites remain in Jersey. Around half of the Island’s 155,000sq-m of glasshouses are not in active use, according to government figures. However, Bridging Island Plan policy permits redevelopment on these sites for non-agricultural use ‘only in the most exceptional circumstances’.

Mr Ferreira said there needed to be a change in the criteria for locations, with more importance placed on brownfield sites.

The removal of the green space would have a ‘negative impact on people’s wellbeing’, he said.

Some residents had lived near the fields all their lives, said Mr Ferreira, and were shocked to learn they could be built on.

Residents also have concerns over increased traffic and a lack of infrastructure to cope with busier roads.

St Helier Deputy Mary Le Hegarat has lodged an amendment to the plan, calling for the three fields to be saved. Deputy Le Hegarat said the fields were ‘strategically important’ for the continuation of the farm’s business, and she found it ‘surprising’ that the fields had been included, as it was ‘clear’ the dairy herds needed land close to the farm.

Her parish provided a ‘considerable amount of new development’ but residents were also entitled to some green space around them, the politician said.

Deputy Le Hegarat added that the proposed development was a ‘step too far and it is important that the countryside is preserved’.

Residents have also lodged a ‘stop urban sprawl’ petition which has garnered around 800 signatures.

In a ministerial response to the petition, Environment Minister John Young directed Islanders to the public consultation on the Bridging Island Plan, which can be accessed at haveyoursay.gov.je/consult/islandplan/.