Up to 2,000 fans could watch Euro 2020 final at Waterfront

England Vs. Croatia being screened at Marina Gardens during the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31231994)

The plans have been put into motion after the Three Lions secured their place in Sunday’s showdown with a 2-1 semi-final victory over Denmark.

And while there are still a couple of hurdles before the England fanzone can be confirmed, politicians are hopeful of having everything in place in time for the 8pm kick-off.

Assistant Economic Development Minister Hugh Raymond, who has political responsibility for sport, said that if all goes to plan, up to 2,000 Islanders would be able to watch the final at the Marina Gardens at the Waterfront – where England’s 2018 World Cup semi-final was also shown.

Deputy Raymond said: ‘I think that most people want it.

‘Obviously it is important that we are careful with Covid, but this has to be good for the Island and also from a sports perspective. I am pleased that everyone has been able to pull together in such a short space of time to make this happen.’

Town centre and events manager Connor Burgher said: ‘I am hopeful that this does go ahead, as it would be great for the community. Of course, it is vital that everyone continues to follow the public health guidance and that it is done safely. I think that it would be a good site because it can be managed well.’

He added: ‘It is positive to see the work that is going into this, provided that it is feasible and safe to do so.’

Assistant Economic Development Minister Kirsten Morel added: ‘This is fantastic news as long as it can be conducted safely with appropriate health measures in place. I do think using a template that has been done before should make it easier to manage.’

The event would be subject to permission from the Bailiff’s Office.

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham, speaking at a press conference yesterday, said that the government was ‘working with the Bailiff’s Panel and third parties’ and that they would make an announcement today.

He added: ‘If we can produce a safe fanzone then it can go ahead.’

The deputy medical officer of health, Dr Ivan Muscat, stressed the importance of the safety measures that would need to be in place should the event happen.