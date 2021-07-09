Political movement is ‘socially liberal and fiscally conservative’

Launch evening of the Jersey Liberal Conservatives Party – Sir Philip Bailhache, Oliver Wilderspin and Susana Rowles. Picture: JON GUEGAN (31234935)

Sir Philip Bailhache said the Jersey Liberal Conservatives did not approve of ‘squandering our financial resources’, adding that they believed in ‘appropriate’ investment to stimulate the economy.

Speaking yesterday during the JLC’s launch event at the Pomme d’Or Hotel, Sir Philip said the self-described ‘political movement’ was ‘socially liberal and fiscally conservative’.

Other founding members of the JLC include entrepreneur and JEP columnist Susana Rowles, former president of the Policy and Resources Committee Pierre Horsfall, former Treasurer of the States George Baird, ex-Social Security chief officer Ann Esterson and digital agency chief executive Matthew Robins. The group has said its members come from different backgrounds but were ‘united by common ideas’.

Sir Philip said being socially liberal and fiscally conservative were ‘essentially’ Jersey qualities.

He added: ‘We are also conservative in a fiscal and economic sense. That means that we do not approve of waste, nor of squandering our financial resources.

‘Investment and stimulating the economy in appropriate ways are fine. But writing a blank cheque for a new hospital is not fine.

‘Substantially increasing the hospital bureaucracy at great cost to create an NHS-type system of health care is not fine. We think that governments should be careful with taxpayers’ money, as most people are with their own money.’

The JLC was formed due to members’ concerns that the current system was not working, said Sir Philip.

‘We all share a deep sense of frustration with the political scene and the way in which decisions are made or not made, and the quality of some decisions,’ he said. The former Bailiff also raised concerns about transparency in the current government.

‘Ministers and officials should always be truthful but, regrettably, that is not always the case,’ he said.

The most ‘egregious and blatant’ of this, according to Sir Philip, was the response to questions regarding former government chief executive Charlie Parker and his decision to accept a second role as a non-executive director of UK real-estate trust New River.

Mr Parker was given verbal permission to take the directorship by the Chief Minister but failed to secure written authorisation, despite a subsequent press release suggesting he had received the required permission.

Sir Philip queried whether the public ‘really know why’ a £500,000 pay-off was made to Mr Parker, who received the six-figure sum as part of his exit package.

He also said he did not think the JLC was alone in being ‘seriously concerned about the way in which this government is spending money as if there were no tomorrow’, highlighting the government’s hospital, IT and new office projects, as well as its redevelopment plans for Fort Regent.

He said the JLC thought 20% was a fair rate of income tax and that GST provided an ‘important source of revenue for the States’, with 5% a ‘reasonable’ rate. Those on low incomes should be supported, he added.

The former minister said the JLC were ‘conservationists’, believing the planet was in ‘urgent need of protection’ and that it would be ‘criminal’ to allow Jersey’s beaches, coastline and countryside to be damaged or destroyed.

The JLC also wants the Island’s Environment Minister to have solely the environment under their remit, and the Planning Committee to have responsibility for dealing with applications.

Inclusivity was another aim of the ‘movement’, according to the JLC, which said it would engage with the Island’s minority groups, including its Portuguese, Polish, Romanian and other communities, and ‘make them feel that they are part of the whole’.

In her speech, Susana Rowles said the JLC was the party of business, adding that more people should be able to start their own and the Island should embrace technology to increase productivity.

The businesswoman said education was the 'strongest driver of social mobility', meaning investment in schools and colleges was needed.

She also said politicians needed to engage with the broader community, who had become disenfranchised, with political parties potentially helping address this.

'Economic insecurity and an increase in social deprivation have fuelled this resentment of the political classes', she said.

The education-tech entrepreneur added: 'Social mobility is not an easy process, but I am proof that it can be done. Having started adulthood as a single mother and an economic migrant who needed the help of tax credits to cover the bills.'