Gym planned for former Jaeger site

Florin Crisan, of One Motivation, has applied for permission to change the former Jaeger store in Halkett Street into a health and fitness facility.
Plans attached to the application show an ‘open gym area’ on the ground floor with a hairdresser space and treatment rooms on the first floor.
The shop is one of several in central St Helier which could switch from retail. Plans released earlier this year show that the former Austin Reed store, next door to the Jaeger premises, could become a bar and restaurant.
Similar plans have also been lodged for the former Jersey Pottery retail store in Halkett Place, the old Beghin’s shoe shop in King Street and the former Quiksilver store at the eastern end of Queen Street.
The nearby Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Topshop outlets – which closed at the beginning of this year following the collapse of Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia retail empire – remain empty. All three are being advertised as available to lease.