Covid travel restrictions eased

Chief Minister John Le Fondré

The changes, which come into force on Tuesday, will also lead to fully vaccinated international travellers not needing to self-isolate after arrival.

Both sets of passengers will be required to take a test on arrival to benefit from the rules. Those who have not been fully vaccinated will also need to take a day-eight test.

However, anyone arriving from a country on the UK's banned list – who has not already isolated in the UK – will be treated as a red traveller and must isolate until receiving a negative result taken ten days after their arrival. They will also be swabbed on day zero and five.

In line with the changes, the Island's travel traffic light system will fall away.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré said: 'These further developments to our Safer Travel Policy are in line with the recent changes Ministers made to the reduced isolation requirements for direct contacts in the context of Jersey’s vaccination coverage.

'As our vaccination coverage continues to grow, it’s important we ensure that all our policies are reflective of the progress. With increased protection comes increased freedoms for Islanders and a simplification of the policy.'