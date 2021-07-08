Condor's longest-serving fast ferry sold to Spanish company

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31229869)

The vessel, a 24-year-old former Royal Australian Navy vehicle and troop carrier, has been bought by Trasmapi – a ferry company operating services between Ibiza and, the smallest of the Balearic Islands, Formentera.

It previously plied the route between Jersey, Guernsey and St Malo and replaced the significantly smaller Condor 10 ship.

In place of the Rapide, Condor has leased the Normandie Express – now named Condor Voyager – from one of its new owners, Brittany Ferries. It has capacity for 843 passengers and 235 cars – 102 more passengers and 60 more cars than its predecessor.

🛳️ TRASMAPI adquiere un nuevo buque rápido con capacidad para 900 pasajeros y 200 vehículos en su continua apuesta de servicio por el mercado balear.



El nuevo fast ferry, que será presentado próximamente en Ibiza. #trasmapi #ferry #buque #ibiza #fastferry #naviera #baleares pic.twitter.com/p472Mknkhy — Trasmapi Fast Ferry (@TrasmapiFerry) July 8, 2021

Elwyn Dop, Condor’s Operations Director, said: ‘Condor Rapide was the next vessel to be changed as part of our rolling fleet replacement programme. After many years of good service it was time to replace her, so the much larger Voyager will significantly increase capacity on our key routes and this change demonstrates our commitment to the Islands.'

'The ship [Voyager] is very smooth and quiet with large, light open spaces and offers a significantly greater passenger and vehicle capacity than our other high speed craft. Her top speed is also higher and will reduce crossing times on the routes she operates.'