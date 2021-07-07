Youth centre in former tea factory to become multi-use

The former tea-factory adjacent to First Tower School – currently home to a youth club run by the Jersey Youth Service – will become a centre for elderly people and young Islanders. Picture: Bill Moore [Jersey Youth Service] (31210911)

The First Tower Community Association has announced that the former tea factory adjacent to First Tower School – currently home to a youth club run by the Jersey Youth Service – will become a centre for elderly people and young Islanders. The association was given £1.5 million from the government’s Fiscal Stimulus Fund designed to boost the Island’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Ted Vibert, chairman of the First Tower Community Association, said the club was now seeing an average of 60 to 70 participants three times per week.

He said: ‘The JYS officers had told us that they were getting concerned that the youth club was proving to be too small for the number of young people they were regularly catering for, and we knew what kind of area we needed to create with the vision we had for including elderly people in the project. The problem was raising funds to do it all.’

Previously the expansion was not possible, because the upstairs area – where the new youth facility will be located – was being used by the Viscount’s Department. However, Deputy Mike Higgins worked over a two-year period to get the department moved and the entire premises became available to the association earlier this year. The elderly clubroom will be introduced on the ground floor.

Mr Vibert said: ‘We know that there are many single, elderly people living on their own in the First Tower area. We aim to make the “elderly” room a stylish, warm, well-appointed comfortable place where people can come and meet other people, [and] take part in activities.’