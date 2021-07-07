Team boosted after trace-system backlogs

Covid testing at the Elizabeth Harbour Terminal. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31214228)

Jersey has experienced a substantial rise in infections, with 632 known active cases now confirmed and 4,847 individuals identified as direct contacts.

The extra pressure placed on the contact-tracing team has meant some people are experiencing delays before being notified of their exposure to the virus.

Caroline Maffia, the strategic lead for contact tracing, monitoring and enforcement, said the team had recently recruited for a number of staff, with the first induction round having started on Monday.

She said: ‘The Covid Safe team, who make up the contact tracing, monitoring and enforcement work-streams, has always been flexible in the support offered at various times throughout this pandemic.

‘With the increase in cases comes a need to increase our contact-tracing team members so colleagues from other areas of Covid Safe are brought back to support this.’ She added: ‘We inform people of the need to isolate as soon as results arrive within our database. This information is sent in an automatic SMS and email to provide instant notification.’

On Sunday it was announced that those who were contact-traced would no longer need to isolate, as long as they participated in the testing programme and did not have Covid-19 symptoms. At the time of writing, there were 128 Covid-19 tests pending, and the average waiting time for a result was 7.7 hours.

In a statement, political party Reform Jersey raised a number of concerns over the change in isolation requirements, including the potential risk for Islanders who could now be more likely to encounter infected individuals.

The party also called for ‘clarity’ on what direct contacts should do before returning to work as they waited for a test result – ‘particularly in customer direct-facing occupations where mask-wearing is no longer mandatory’.