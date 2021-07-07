Islanders’ feedback sought on speed-limit proposals

Commuter traffic on St Aubin's Inner Road. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31210879)

The parish is encouraging feedback on the previously announced proposed changes which form the second phase of a scheme that has already led to Havre des Pas and all public highways within the ring road being rezoned to 20mph.

Other key roads which could have their speed limits changed to 20mph include Mont Cochon, part of Mount Bingham, La Pouquelaye and Rue de l’Etau. Five could also be reclassified to 15mph.

A statement on St Helier’s parish website said: ‘The Parish Roads Committee wishes to obtain Islanders’ views – especially those of parishioners who live or work in the roads under consideration.

‘The results of the consultation will be taken back to a future parish roads committee meeting for final consideration, after which the matter will go to parish assembly.

‘The parish will then formally request that the Infrastructure Minister amends the speed limit order to reflect the parish’s request. Your input and comments are therefore important to us, and we would be grateful if you could complete our short questionnaire.’