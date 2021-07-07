Call for help with outdoor screening of Euro 2020 final

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31213587)

Assistant Economic Development Minister Hugh Raymond, who has political responsibility for sport, has been among the many football fans following England’s progress during the European Championships and would be interested in setting up a big screen – should England reach a historic final.

Gareth Southgate’s team is set to take on Denmark tonight in the semi-final clash.

However, despite discussions taking place over possible venues, the Deputy says there are no concrete plans in the works – and is calling for anyone who may have a solution to contact him.

He said: ‘I would love to see it. We are all on-side and what I’m getting is that everyone thinks it is a good idea – but we are not entirely sure how to get someone to do it, and where it would be.’

He added: ‘If we could find a way I think it would be great for the Island, so if England get through tonight and there is someone out there who might be able to help facilitate the event, please get in touch.’

On social media, town centre and events manager Connor Burgher said: ‘Despite plans getting quite advanced on this – I think there was even a screen almost on a truck at one point – I’d say it’s unlikely. Next time when there’s no virus around for sure.’

However, he said that an open-air event was a ‘good idea and not impossible’.

During the 2018 World Cup, England’s semi-final match with Croatia was shown on a big screen at the Waterfront.

Lee Henry, the managing director of the Jersey Development Company, said: ‘We’ve had a number of events take place on the Waterfront and, from memory, we showed one of the World Cup matches in the Marina Gardens. If the restrictions allowed it, then it is something we would be open to – the site is there, but it is a question of availability of equipment and whether it could take place on such short notice.’

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham said that he was ‘very supportive of it, and if it is practical and safe then I think we should do it,’ while Deputy Kirsten Morel suggested the People’s Park as a possible venue to ‘allow for spacing’ but added that numbers would probably have to be limited due to pandemic restrictions.

Meanwhile, the States police have confirmed they will have additional resources in place to manage ‘any associated disorder’ that may occur as a result of tonight’s match.

A police spokesperson said the force would ‘continue to work with their partners’ and respond appropriately to any ‘Covid-related challenges’ stemming from the proceedings.