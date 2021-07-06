St Aubin restaurant serves up ‘independence day’ fireworks

The firework display organised by the Salty Dog Bar and Bistro. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31199818)

The Salty Dog Bar & Bistro put on a spectacle in the bay on Sunday evening as a thank you to customers for their support during the pandemic, and had hoped it would mark the final phase of Jersey’s reconnection roadmap previously scheduled for Monday.

However, Stage 7 – which would have allowed stand-up drinking, the reopening of nightclubs and unlimited numbers of guests inside homes and in gardens – was pushed back again to a new target date of 15 July.

Despite this, marketing manager Lucy Sanderson said the restaurant decided to ‘press ahead anyway’, and that the event had coincided well with the American holiday of 4 July – commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States in 1776.

She said: ‘It’s been a dark time, not just for the hospitality industry, but in general, and we wanted to say thank you to the Island for the camaraderie, support and community spirit.’

Natalie Parkin Duffy, the restaurant’s owner, said the atmosphere in the village was ‘wonderful’ and that the display had been enjoyed by tourists as well as local residents.

Salty Dog Bar and Bistro owner Natalie Parkin Duffy. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31199773)

She said: ‘The light is at the end of the tunnel and it is time to start finding a positive outlook for the future. The restrictions have been what they have had to be, but there comes a point when we need to move on – we are nearly there and we are looking forward to a summer of sunshine and smiles.’

On Sunday it was announced that those who are contact-traced no longer need to isolate, provided they are participating in the testing programme and do not have Covid-19 symptoms.

Prior to the changes, Ms Parkin Duffy said that many hospitality businesses had been ‘scared’ of having to close due to staff isolating as direct contacts.

She said: ‘They [the government] should have thought about that beforehand. The situation that we have been put in as an industry – we have really been battered.’

When asked if she thought the final lifting of restrictions would proceed as scheduled, she said: ‘I think the undercurrent is that people have had enough.

‘If it does get pushed back then they will need to have a very good reason to do so, which I don’t envisage happening.

‘I think that it is time to move on and make it happen on 15 July.’