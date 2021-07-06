Scrutiny: ‘Significant work needed to improve local maternity services’

(31204671)

The Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel said significant work was needed to improve services in the Island, despite some progress being made.

Deputy Mary Le Hegarat, who chairs the panel, said they undertook the review after individuals highlighted concerns about their experiences.

The panel has made several recommendations to the Minister for Health and Social Security, including that he should:

Develop a maternity strategy and a maternity workforce strategy.

Define a midwife-led model of care which incorporates antenatal and postnatal care.

Appoint a director of midwifery and an associate medical director to establish an appropriate maternity services leadership team.

Appoint a specialist breastfeeding midwife and specialist mental-health midwife.

Inconsistencies were also identified in information given about breastfeeding, and how much women and their partners were involved in discussions about care during pregnancy and after giving birth.

Further work was necessary to ensure women ‘have their voice heard’, the panel noted.

The panel said there was ‘clear intent’ within the maternity team to provide continuity of care, and that ‘positive and progressive’ steps were being taken in the leadership team to address cultural and communication issues.

Deputy Le Hegarat said: ‘The panel undertook this review following feedback from individuals highlighting concerns about their experiences of maternity services in Jersey. We wanted to establish how these services operated and what could be done in order to improve them.

‘This review attracted a significant response from the public, which spoke volumes about the need for women to share their experiences and strengthened the evidence to inform our findings and recommendations.