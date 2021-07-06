Footfall ‘suggests town centre is emerging from impact of Covid’

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31209707)

Deputy Kirsten Morel said that as the tourist season ‘kicks in’ and offices return to 100% staffing, shops in St Helier would continue to recover financially.

The footfall counter on King Street recorded 134,170 people during the week ending 27 June – a rise of 5,896 from the week before. This compares to 190,727 for the same week in 2019 and 103,475 in 2020.

Deputy Morel said: ‘In my mind the town centre is emerging from the impact of Covid, although there are still some constraints on it. The good news is that people do seem to be going into town even if they are not working there.

‘We still have a fair way to go but I think we are heading in the right direction, and as the summer holidays hit I think we will see more people and tourists spending an afternoon in town.’

He added: ‘I think it is hugely important that we try to support locally-owned businesses as it helps everyone – we have lots of different, locally-owned shops which offer something that you cannot get online.’

Town centre and events manager Connor Burgher said he was hopeful that, if travel restrictions eased and more tourists visited the Island, ‘this upward trend will continue to rise’.

He said: ‘The footfall counter records everyone that goes past a certain point on King Street, it’s not 100% accurate but it’s a good indication and is an accepted practice of measuring footfall. I’m delighted to see it continue to rise – I accept it’s not as high as it was two years ago but it’s moving in the right direction.’

He added: ‘I’m pleased the figures show that Islanders have the confidence to visit the high street and experience what it has to offer.

‘I also think the high street is looking particularly beautiful at the moment thanks to the St Helier Parks and Gardens team, who’ve been out filling hanging baskets all through the town.’

Jersey has recently experienced a surge in Covid-19 infections, with government officials predicting an increase in hospitalisations in the coming weeks.