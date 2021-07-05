Ports of Jersey launch their first podcast for Maritime Safety Week

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31203428)

To mark Maritime Safety Week, which runs until Saturday, Jersey Coastguard staff will be sharing informative videos – and will also embark on a two-day public roadshow to highlight a series of sea-safety messages.

Ports of Jersey’s inaugural podcast channel will feature three episodes highlighting maritime safety, including an interview with local swimmer Sally Minty-Gravett, and Margaret Jeffery – whose husband died of carbon-monoxide poisoning on board his boat in Jersey in 2017.

Additionally, a free web app called Trace has been created by Jersey Coastguard, enabling mariners to submit transit reports instead of calling the authorities over the radio.

The public roadshow will take place on Friday and Saturday next to the St Helier Steam Clock between 10am and 3pm. It will include safety demonstrations and competitions.

Robin Fitzgerald, St Helier Harbour operations and security manager for Ports of Jersey, said: ‘We work hard all year round to keep people safe on the sea, as we’re aware of the significant risks posed by the marine environment. We’re continually looking at new ways to share important safety advice and hope that the events and activities we have planned for Maritime Safety Week will go down well.’