‘Millions could be saved by refinancing pension debt’

Senator John Le Fondré. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31185489)

Senator John Le Fondré said that a strategy to address the Island’s future debt would be lodged for debate later this year, including a commitment made in the latest Government Plan to try to reduce liabilities on the historic pension debt.

Latest estimates given in the Government Plan indicate that repayments on that debt could amount to £4 billion but the Chief Minister said that proposals to refinance the debt could save significant amounts for the Island.

‘Even in the next 40 years I’ll be very conservative and say that tens of millions of pounds can be saved by reducing future liabilities,’ he said.

The debt strategy was one of a number of projects that the Chief Minister highlighted as wanting to progress during the remaining 11 months of the current term of office and he said that the proposals demonstrated the government’s commitment to ‘financially sensible and prudent decisions dealing with the long-term’.

Commenting on Jersey’s position, Senator Le Fondré said that the Island should be proud of the way it had come through Covid and for ‘generally how well-placed’ it was. ‘To date reserves, despite everything, have gone up. The Island is in a very good financial position as we talk,’ he said.

He also drew attention to plans to redevelop Fort Regent – which he said he hoped could include planning approval for a new access to the Fort from Snow Hill and work on the gardens before the end of the current term – progress with the government headquarters and the business case to secure funding for the new hospital.

However, the Senator declined to be drawn on his own plans at next June’s elections, the first to be conducted under the redrawn constituency boundaries.

‘At the moment my focus is to steer us through the pandemic as far as is humanly possible and then I’ll make any announcements some time after Easter. I’m not making any comments now. I want to focus on getting the Island to the best place we can,’ he said.