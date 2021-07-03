June turned out to be one of the wettest

-

But despite some early promise, when sun and blue skies saw temperatures rise into the 20s, the month turned out to be one of the wettest Junes on record.

According to figures released yesterday by Jersey Met, a total of 92.2mm of rain was recorded during the course of the month – almost twice the monthly average of 50.7mm.

And 46.7mm fell during a very soggy 48-hours between 10am on 16 June and 10am on 18 June.

Overall it was the joint-ninth wettest June since records began in 1894. It was also duller than average, with a total of 235.4 hours of sunshine being recorded, compared to a long-term average of 262.7 hours.

But when the sun did make an appearance, temperatures shot up, giving the month an average temperature of 16.6°C – 0.3°C above the average.