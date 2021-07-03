Islanders facing long waits for Covid test results and contact tracing

Senator John Le Fondré

Entire school year groups are being affected in some instances meaning children are being forced into isolation as they wait days for tests and further delays for the results of those tests to come back.

The current rules mean that fully vaccinated Islanders who are contact traced only have to isolate until receiving their first negative test result, which would ordinarily be a few hours.

Primary school-aged children who are deemed to be a direct contact only have to isolate until receiving one negative test, while secondary school pupils must isolate for a minimum of five days and have two negative tests.

The same problems are also being faced by people arriving into the Island, who if coming from a red zone, are also forced to isolate until receiving their first negative test, provided they have been fully vaccinated.

Chief Minister John Le Fondre said: 'Ministers are acutely aware of the issues currently being faced by many Islanders and businesses as a result of Covid-19 contact tracing and isolation requirements.

'We also understand the frustration felt by those who are unable to access the coronavirus helpline or who are seeing increased waiting times for test results. We have allocated additional resources to manage the demand, and staff are working hard to reduce the backlog.