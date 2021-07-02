‘Paralysis in system’ four years after Care Inquiry

Deborah McMillan. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31175456)

In a letter to interim government chief executive Paul Martin, Deborah McMillan has claimed that senior civil servants are ‘powerless to effect change’ and listed a number of concerns, including the size of waiting lists for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, an increasing rate of youth crime and the experiences of children in care.

Speaking to the JEP, Mrs McMillan accused the government of failing to make the necessary improvements in a timely manner since the damning inquiry report was published in 2017.

The report – which was released four years ago tomorrow – documented a catalogue of failings within the Island’s care system which allowed decades of child sexual abuse to remain hidden. The report also made a number of recommendations for the future of the Island’s childcare provision.

Mrs McMillan expressed frustration over a ‘paralysis in the system’, in which issues were raised and discussed – but not effectively dealt with.

She said: ‘The government is saying that the pace of change is not as we would hope, but that is what we have been hearing for the last four years.

‘If there are significant barriers, then we need to know what those barriers are and what can be changed. What I am seeing is that everyone is saying “we must do more”, but that doesn’t bring about the systemic and cultural changes that children need, and that’s why I am worried.’

She added: ‘Four years on [from the Jersey Care Inquiry] children are telling us that things are still poor for them, and I don’t want to be having this conversation in another four years. I understand that with long-term decisions you do need to review, but what are you going to do in the meantime to help the children and families that need our support – because they are telling us that they do not have it.’

According to the commissioner’s letter, CAMHS currently has a case load of 841 – with 29 children waiting for an assessment. Additionally, 74 children have been assessed and are on a waiting list for therapy, while 61 children are on a waiting list for an ADHD assessment.

‘I understand that the government are committed to helping children but there seems to be a paralysis in the system in making things happen quickly,’ she said.

In the letter, Mrs McMillan said that the ‘rate of youth crime has been rising since 2019 but during 2020 the number of arrests increased by 104% and during 2021 continues to rise and is escalating’. She also said there were ‘repeated, predictable episodes of missing children’.

Discussing exclusion rates from schools, Mrs McMillan said that in the 2014/15 school year, 350 children were suspended but that this had risen to 911 by 2018/19.

In a letter responding to Mrs McMillan, Mr Martin accepted her concerns around the high number of exclusions in schools and the increasing rate of youth crime.

He said: ‘I do recognise your concerns and I would like to reassure you that we are working hard to address them.’

Mr Martin added that a review of exclusion rates was being carried out while adding that the ‘mental health and wellbeing of children and young people is a priority’ when discussing waiting times for access to child mental health services.