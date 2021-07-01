Runners raise £2.8K in race against the tide

Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31152108)

The event, which was organised by Islander Helier de Veulle, saw more than 40 participants complete either a 6km or 10km run along Jersey’s south-east coast while raising money for charity Phillip’s Footprints – which supports parents after the loss of a baby and aims to improve outcomes for newborn children.

The 10km category also included a run to Seymour Tower, which is accessible at low tide due to the Island’s large tidal range. Participants then raced against the incoming tide on the way back.

Mr de Veulle said the event had been a success and that he was proud of how much money the participants had raised.

‘It was amazing to see so many keen runners come together for what is a very unique event, while raising money for a very worthy charity,’ he said.

Mr de Veulle and his wife have a close connection with the charity after they lost their first-born daughter in November 2007 – just months before the charity’s founders, Jo and Paul Nash, lost their son Philip.

‘The weather was ideal for the run and I think a lot of the participants were surprised at how tough running across various terrain was.